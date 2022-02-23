Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

