Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $289.47 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

