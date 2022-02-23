Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.66 and a 200-day moving average of $397.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

