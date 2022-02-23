Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.