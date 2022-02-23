Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.93 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 145.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

