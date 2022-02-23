Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after acquiring an additional 128,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 76.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 316,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

