Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Workday were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 35.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.25.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,423.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.23 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.47.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.