Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 61.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 587.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,166,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,475,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

