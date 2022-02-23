Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

NYSE TT opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $149.61 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

