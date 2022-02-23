Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,754,000 after acquiring an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $213.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

