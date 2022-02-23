Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roku were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

