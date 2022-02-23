Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newmont were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 801,788 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

