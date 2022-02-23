Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $295.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.74 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

