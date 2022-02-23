Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.28 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.