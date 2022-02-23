Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,500 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,187,000 after buying an additional 236,938 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Marriott International by 44.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

