Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,800 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

