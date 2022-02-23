Utah Retirement Systems Sells 315 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,850.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,145.16 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,994.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,823.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

