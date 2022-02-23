Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $74,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 94.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after acquiring an additional 351,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 63.53%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

