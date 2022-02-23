Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,500 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

