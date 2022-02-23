Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,900 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sysco were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

