Utah Retirement Systems Sells 7,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Twitter were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $66,762,301,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 312.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

