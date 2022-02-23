Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American International Group were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in American International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

