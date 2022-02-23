Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,900 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

