Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Centene were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Centene by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

