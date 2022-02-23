Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $297.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

