Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paychex were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

