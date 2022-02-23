Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

PRU stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

