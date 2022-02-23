Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.