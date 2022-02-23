V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.42

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.42 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 16849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,803,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

