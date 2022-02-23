Validity Trading Down 29.9% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00008193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $178,156.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00356165 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,516,564 coins and its circulating supply is 4,513,275 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

