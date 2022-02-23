Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:VMI opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

