Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $32.03

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $34.50. Valneva shares last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

