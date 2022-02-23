Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $32.03

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $34.50. Valneva shares last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.