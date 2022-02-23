VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 1,203,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,229,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

