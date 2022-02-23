VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 357,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,184,541 shares.The stock last traded at $43.04 and had previously closed at $42.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 82,638 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

