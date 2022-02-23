VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $58.02. 28,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 102,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03.

