Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stake Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

