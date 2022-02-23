Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Clearshares LLC

Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,711. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.