Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.46

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 44578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

