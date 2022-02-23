Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.46

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 44578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.59.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
