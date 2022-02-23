Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $131.85 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

