Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 11.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.24. 27,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,928. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.