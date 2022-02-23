Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.01

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 3642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

