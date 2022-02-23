Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

