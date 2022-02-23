Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

