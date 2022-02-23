Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $142.15. 237,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,308. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

