Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 237,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

