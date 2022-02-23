Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.40. 280,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,308. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

