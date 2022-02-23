Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00009625 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $6,141.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00041972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.08 or 0.06777696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.32 or 1.00217160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,015 coins and its circulating supply is 649,401 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

