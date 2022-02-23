Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.48. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 310 shares traded.

VAXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

