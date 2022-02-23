VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

